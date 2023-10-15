Cristiano Ronaldo is the
highest-paid player in the
world in 2023, according to
Forbes.
The Portugal forward
is earning an estimated
£214million-a-year.
Ronaldo is one of four
Saudi Pro League stars to
feature in the top 10.
Meanwhile, Erling Haal-
and is the Premier League’s
highest earner ahead of
Liverpool winger Mohamed
Salah.
Forbes estimates that
Ronaldo is paid around £164million by Al-Nassr for
his on-field duties.
The 38-year-old then
earns an additional £49mil-
lion for off-field ventures.
These include recent vid-
eo appearances to promote
Saudi Arabia’s National Day
and the fight between Tyson
Fury and Francis Ngannou
in Riyadh.
Neymar, Karim Benzema
and Sadio Mane are the
other Saudi-based players to
appear in the top 10 in third,
fifth and eighth respectively.