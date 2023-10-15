Cristiano Ronaldo is the

highest-paid player in the

world in 2023, according to

Forbes.

The Portugal forward

is earning an estimated

£214million-a-year.

Ronaldo is one of four

Saudi Pro League stars to

feature in the top 10.

Meanwhile, Erling Haal-

and is the Premier League’s

highest earner ahead of

Liverpool winger Mohamed

Salah.

Forbes estimates that

Ronaldo is paid around £164million by Al-Nassr for

his on-field duties.

The 38-year-old then

earns an additional £49mil-

lion for off-field ventures.

These include recent vid-

eo appearances to promote

Saudi Arabia’s National Day

and the fight between Tyson

Fury and Francis Ngannou

in Riyadh.

Neymar, Karim Benzema

and Sadio Mane are the

other Saudi-based players to

appear in the top 10 in third,

fifth and eighth respectively.