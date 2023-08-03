From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

In a bid to curb the selling and use of illicit drugs, fake, expired and adulterated products in Imo State, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), has said that it will partner with National Drug Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) in that direction .

This partnership was reached when the officials of NDLEA Imo State Command paid a courtesy visit to the Director – General Consumer Protection Commission, Imo State, Hon. Mrs. Obioma Okafor, at the Commission’s Office, New Owerri, on Thursday.

Okafor assured the NDLEA that CPC, which she said does not tolerate sub- standard, fake or adulterated products or commodities, sharp practices, would always collaborate with it in the fight against illicit drugs abuse for a better Imo society.

She regretted that drug abuse and fraudulent activities are prevalent in Imo State, menaces she stressed would take much time, with adequate and collaborative efforts among government and communities to abrogate or reduced minimally.

While pointing out that CPC under her watch had destroyed many expired, fake, adulterated products recovered from marketers in both open markets, super markets and mini stores, punctured illegal services across the state, introduced measurement cups, trained people (school children) on being aware of their rights as consumers, Okafor noted that the CPC had warned patent medicine dealers against manufacturing and selling of fake products.

She disclosed that Governor Hope Uzodimma has assisted the Commission greatly hence its monumental positive record on protecting the rights of consumers, as well as destroying bad products, reducing shortchanging and preventing excess commercial frauds, the DG therefore advised youths to shun drug abuse to have brighter future just as she urged parents to monitor activities of their children or wards, as well as show good example.

Speaking earlier, Assistant Commandant General of Narcotics, Zonal Command Owerri, Sumaila Ethan, said the courtesy visit was geared at soliciting for thorough partnership with the Consumer Protection Commission to enable NDLEA eliminate anything that has to do with illicit drug (or patent medicine) in Imo State.

According to Sumaila, the “courtesy visit by NDLEA is to collaborate with CPC to ensure that all the illegal drugs and other things that are not in tandem with the law are properly dealt with. NDLEA sees CPC as partners in progress and we have to work with the Commission”.