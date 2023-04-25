From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Forum of Former State and FCT Chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), has advised those who are threatening to truncate or sabotage the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shetima, to have a rethink and avoid the devastating and suicidal consequences of attempting to block a moving train with their bare chests.

“Rather, all aggrieved defeated candidates and their political parties should learn from President Buhari and us the CPC legacy, how to pursue post-election agitations or litigations constitutionally without jeopardizing democracy, national security and cohesion”.

The group, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Godwin Erhahon, however appreciated all patriotic Nigerians who are praying and working towards the success of the May 29 inauguration of Present-elect and his Vice.

“We view the public support and enthusiasm for the inauguration as highly inspiring and encouraging.

“We are confident that the APC has given Nigeria a President-Elect and a Vice that will together improve on the great achievements of outgoing President Muhamadu Buhari.

“Thus , the hope for a better Nigeria is renewed.

“We reassure Nigerians that with our nationwide grassroots structure, we will continue to support patriotic democrats to enthrone tested and proven progressives in power in Nigeria”, the statement added.