From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In anticipation of the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba, on Tuesday announced the deployment of a significant number of police operatives to ensure the safety and security of the state.

“A total of 5,750 officers will be strategically positioned throughout the state, including Eid praying grounds, recreational centers, and other public areas. Additionally, stringent measures have been put in place along the highways to safeguard road users.”

To enhance surveillance and gather vital information, undercover operatives have been discreetly dispatched across the state. Their presence will contribute to the prevention and detection of any criminal activities during this festive period.

The Commissioner of Police sternly warns miscreants and disgruntled elements who may attempt to exploit the occasion to engage in unlawful acts. He unequivocally cautions them to stay away from the state, as law enforcement agencies are prepared to apprehend and prosecute anyone found culpable.

CP Maiyaki Baba further appeals to members of the public to remain vigilant and prioritize their safety. In the event of any distress or suspicious activities, individuals are encouraged to promptly contact the Nasarawa State Police Command through the following dedicated phone numbers: 08112692680, 08037461715, 08036157659 & 08140237449.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, conveyed this message on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, underscoring the commitment of the Nasarawa State Command to ensuring a peaceful and secure Eid-el-Kabir celebration.