Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr Wale Abass was at the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, recently to brief the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, on the security situation in the state.

He said after meeting the IGP that the command arrested 90 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists, recovering 50 arms and ammunition from the hideouts of the criminals: “My two months in Delta State witnessed tremendous improvement in the area of security.

“We have dealt with criminals especially kidnappers and armed robbers.

We mapped out strategies and raided the black spots in Warri, Agbor and Ughelli.

“After combing the forest, we arrested some of the kidnappers. We recovered an abandoned sack containing 30 pump action AK47 rifles and 28 live cartridges. Some of the suspects escaped with varying decrees bullet wounds.

“Last month, I redeployed police tactical team to Ekpon community in Vvwie Local Government. We recovered weapons from militant youths who have been terrorising the area. The residents were jubilant as they trooped out to celebrate the recovery of arms and ammunition from over 30 militant youths who voluntarily surrendered to the police operatives.

“Also, we recovered 30 guns ranging from assorted rifles including G3FMC to pump action guns with ammunition in Ekpon Division. The Police Tactical team rescued 15 victims in the hands of kidnappers in the forest in Warri, while recovering some millions of naira as ransom from them.

“I want to thank the state government for given us operational vehicle we are using to wage war against criminals. We want more to tackle the criminals. The command has imbibed community policing. This assisted us with stakeholders, community leaders and other sister agencies to flush out criminals.

“The IGP’s vision and mission entail that we should uphold justice, fairness, protect human dignity and restore standard and values of the force. He promised to improve the welfare of personnel.

“There will be proactive rather than reacting to criminal activities.

There will be robust and effective human and technical intelligence gathering process to enhance the capacity of personnel.

“We are also emphasising on commitment, professionalism, selflessness, service to humanity, operational strategies, training and retraining of personnel. These should be paramount to enhance tactical engagement.

“The police operatives are still going after the hoodlums. We have warned police officers including divisional police officers, area commanders and the tactical team.

“They should shun corruption and ready to serve the people. They should imbibe community policing. I am convinced they are up to the task.”