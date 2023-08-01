Pastor Ifeoma Eze has said that “no matter how educated you are, there is something to re-learn and unlearn. This is what ignites my passion and drive for more learning.”

She said: “Alvin Toffler said: ‘The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn.”

Eze, wife of General Overseer, Zion Heritage and Miracles Ministries, made the observations at her 40th birthday anniversary celebration in Abuja recently.

The occasion coincided with the church’s programme with the theme, Seven Super Sunday programme. She said: “We thank God for the evidence of His presence in Zion as it was an atmosphere of God’s power and glory during the programme.

Eze is also the founder of King’s Rubbies Women Fellowship and author of the book, “How To Attract The One You Want.” She is a counsellor, author, gospel minister and an educationist who believes that its important to keep learning no matter the degree you have obtained.