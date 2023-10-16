The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has nullified the election of the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ishaku Abbo.

Abbo, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), confirmed that the court voided his election in favour of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amos Yohanna.

Senator Abbo had won his re-election in the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election while Yohanna came second, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Details soon…