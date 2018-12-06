Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Barely 24 hours after, a Makurdi High Court, presided over by Justice Morris Ikpambese, on Wednesday, granted an ex-parte motion brought by the Benue State Government praying it to vary the garnishee order it made on all state government accounts until the sum of N842,193, 213.19 was paid to United International Technologies Nigeria Limited.

Recall that the same court had, on Tuesday, granted an ex-parte motion brought by United International Technologies Nigeria Limited, seeking to garnish all the accounts of the Benue State Government in various banks until the sum of N842,193, 213.19 was paid.

But a motion brought by Counsel to the state government, S.C Jegede, prayed the court to vary the garnishee order issued on November 29, 2018 and allow the state government access to all the garnished accounts except the First Bank PLC account which has N994, 863,063.64 as at today.

The motion also prayed for an order restricting all orders made by the honourable court to First Bank PLC account No. 2001577451 which has the sum needed to accommodate the judgement debt.

In his ruling, Justice Ikpambese said the judgement sum due and payable to the judgement creditor was only N842, 193,219.19 which the account of the Benue State government in First Bank alone can accommodate.

Justice Ikpambese who explained further that the aim of the garnishee order is not to close down Benue State Government but to enforce only the judgement sum thereafter granted the application allowing the Benue State government access to its other accounts.