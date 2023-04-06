The Abia state government said its glad to announce that the Exparte Order made on March 28 by an Abuja High Court freezing the Accounts of government in various financial institutions has been vacated.

A statement from the Commissioner of Information and strategy in the state, Eze Chikamnayo

said the Order was vacated on Thursday, the April 6, 2022 by the same Court that made the Order.

The Exparte Order, it was learnt was procured by one Mr Eni and was vacated on the grounds that the Affidavit supporting the said application is defective and that the lifespan of the said Exparte has expired amongst others.

The statement reads in part: “We wish to commend the Rebuilder of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu for his untiring efforts towards liberating our Dear State from the grips of sadistic elements whose motivation is to use the instruments of politics to pursue petty purposes.

“Government also thanks all Abians for their patience and prayerful support. It is now apparent even to the skeptics and agonists that Abia is facing a new wave of political turbulence with inexperienced and unpatriotic saboteurs and self-catering wayfarers on the driver’s seat.”