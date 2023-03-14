From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

The case of the killing of two siblings, Bright (nine) and Victory (seven), Osuagwu, in their Abayi Ogbuligba, Osisioma Aba home, coming up today at the Abia High Court, Osisioma, may suffer a setback. This is because one of the suspects, Amana Temple, will not be in the court. The suspect reportedly died in the correctional service facility where he was remanded since April, 2021.

He was undergoing trial with three other suspects, Chigozie Ikeokwu, Chukwuemeka Nnamani and Godwin Chimezie, for allegedly strangulating and killing the two brothers at their home on April 2, 2021, when their parents were away from the house.

When the matter came up for continuation recently, Justice Theddy Eruba, noticed that the deceased suspect was absent and therefore, could not answer as his name was called, leading the judge to enquire of his whereabouts.

A correctional officer who brought the others to the court told the court that Temple, who was the second defendant in the case, had taken ill and this made the judge to order for an adjournment. He asked the prosecution and defence counsel to pick a new date for continuation of the matter, when the suspect might have become well and fit to appear in court.

However, there was a twist when one of the defending counsel told the court that Temple was actually dead, to which the correctional officer confirmed and later presented a letter written to the court as evidence.

According to the letter, signed by one Igwe Sunday, Assistant Correctional Services Officer, the suspect died on January 5th 2023.

It also sought an approval for a corona inquest to enable the service release his body, which it said was in a mortuary in Aba, to his family for burial.

At this point, the prosecuting counsel asked for an adjournment to certify if the death of the second defendant was actually true.

Lamenting that a witness she had invited to testify on that day did not have the chance to do so, the counsel announced having three more witnesses to call during the trial.

The case was adjourned till March 15 and 29, for continuation.