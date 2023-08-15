From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Customary Court, Afikpo, Ebonyi State has struck out a suit filed against the Speaker of the Afikpo Traditional Council of Elders (Essas), challenging the indefinite suspension of two Afikpo-based businessmen.

The duo, Chief Michael Oko, the former acting Secretary of the Council Chambers and Emmanuel Irem, former Provost in their claim urged the Customary Court to restrain the Speaker and Essa Traditional Council from executing the perpetual suspension order.

During the proceeding, there was mild drama in court as the plaintiffs, Oko and Irem had presented letters and testified to the fact that both of them never briefed any lawyer to file a suit on their behalf, and so applied to withdraw the case.

Prosecuting counsel, Chijioke Egwu, who claimed to represent them insisted that he was briefed by the two men to stand and represent the party in the case. He later succumbed, in view of the development to withdraw from the suit.

But the defendants’ counsel, Chief Kingsley Eluu urged the court to dismiss the suit as there was no substance therein since the plaintiffs had proved that they did not engage any counsel to bring the case before the court.

After a review of the arguments, the court presided over by the Chairman, Princewill Aghachi, struck out the case for lack of substance. There was no order as to costs.

The former acting Secretary, Oko and Mr. Irem had violated the House Rules of the traditional council bothering on impersonation and misrepresentation and, after due trial at the Council Chambers, Eke Market, Afikpo, both were found guilty and accordingly suspended indefinitely.