From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has stopped the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Julius Abure, National Secretary, Alhaji Farouk Ibrahim and two others from parading themselves as national officers.

Other affected are the National Organising Secretary, Mr. Clement Ojukwu and one other.

Justice Hamza Muazu issued the restraining order in Abuja while ruling in an ex-parte application argued by Chief James Ogwu Onoja.

Onoja had in the application informed the court how the restrained national officers allegedly forged several documents of the FCT High Court to carry out unlawful substitutions in the last general elections. Among the documents were receipts, seal and affidavits of the court to carry out criminal activities.

The senior lawyer who tendered several documents confirmed to the judge that the Chief Registrar of the Court wrote the LP to disown several documents used for the alleged criminal activities by Abure and three others.

Onoja said following their indictment by police investigation, the four people would be arraigned in court adding that warrants for their arrest have already been obtained.

In a brief ruling, Justice Muazu held that the application and the supporting affidavits have made out a good case for the request to be granted.

The Judge subsequently ordered that the four should immediately stop parading themselves as national officers of LP.

He fixed April 17 as return date for the continuation of the matter.

The plaintiffs who instituted the suit are Martins John, Lucky Shaibu, Isa Zekeri, Omogbai Frank, Abokhaiu Aliu, Ayohkaire Lateef, Job Elomah and Dr. Abayomi Oluwafemi Arabambi, national publicity secretary of the party.