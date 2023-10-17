From.Desmond Mgboh Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano and presided by Justice S A Amobede has sentenced a notorious drug baron, Muhammad Bako Sambo to a 10-year jail term.

A statement signed by the Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said the convict was found guilty of bring involved in illegal trade and trafficking in Canabis sativa in violation of the NDLEAs Act

According to the statement, “Sambo, whose operation involved transporting large quantities of Cannabis Sativa from Ondo and other Southern States to the North, was apprehended on November 11, 2020.

“NDLEA officers on patrol along the Kano-Zaria road became suspicious and stopped a Honda Accord that initially refused to stop. After a pursuit, the suspect was arrested in the Hotoro area of Kano State” the statement said.

“Subsequent investigations at the State Headquarters led to the discovery of 201 kilograms of a dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa in Sambo’s vehicle” it added

“The suspect’s real identity and his residence in Lokogoma, Abuja, were later confirmed. Laboratory tests on the substance confirmed it as Cannabis Sativa, solidifying the case against Sambo.

Kano State Commander of the Agency, Abubakar Idris Ahmad praised the dedication of his prosecutors and reiterated the Agency”s commitment to fighting drug trafficking.

“This case is a significant victory in our ongoing fight against drug trafficking. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those who traffic illegal substances face the full weight of the law,” he said.