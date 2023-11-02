From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Isiokpo Division, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state, has issued an interim order restraining the Rivers State House of Assembly and the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, from carrying out any actions with respect to the impeachment of the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Court also restrained the Deputy Speaker, the Clerk of the House and the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi from carrying out any action in that regard.

The case was filed by Damian Okoro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on behalf of the governor.

Presiding judge, Justice Ben Whyte, issued the order following a suit filed against the defendants and directed that party should maintained status quo pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

The court, thereafter, adjourned to November 14 , 2023, for motion on notice.

Last Monday, the House of Assembly had served the governor a notice of impeachment, removed the Majority Leader and suspended four other lawmakers.

The action of the Assembly sparked off violent protest for two days protest by Fubara’s supporters.

From the protest, 121 youths were arrested on Tuesday by Police and the suspects were arraigned in court on Wednesday for several charges, which included conspiracy, breach of public peace, causing riot and unlawful assembly.