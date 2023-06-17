…. Federal High Court Issues Order Following Dispute Over Inauguration

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday issued a restraining order against Ibrahim Abdullahi Balarabe and Jacob Ajegana Kudu, preventing them from parading themselves as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively, of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA).

The order was issued by Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu in response to an ex-parte motion filed by Ogah Ogazi and twelve others, represented by Z.K Usman and L.O Olaniregun.

The ruling judge has directed the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, the Clerk of the State Assembly, and ten others to appear in court on Wednesday, June 21, to show cause why the prayers sought in the motion ex-parte should not be granted.

The ex-parte motion, marked as FHC/ABJ/CS/809/2023, was filed by Ogazi and members of the defunct G13 majority faction of the 7th Assembly. This motion is part of a larger dispute arising from the emergence of two Speakers and Deputy Speakers on June 6, following the proclamation issued by Governor Abdullahi Sule for the inauguration of the 7th Assembly.

During the inaugural sitting held at the Conference Hall of the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Balarabe, a former two-term Speaker, and newcomer Kudu emerged as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively, in the presence of eight other Members-Elect.

However, during the inaugural sitting of the 13-man majority faction held at the Assembly complex, Ogazi and Mohammed Oyanki were elected as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively. It should be noted that Mrs. Hajara Ibrahim Danyaro, the Assembly’s only female Member-Elect from Nasarawa Central, was absent from both inaugural sittings.

Sun reports that the court’s decision to restrain Balarabe and Kudu from parading themselves as Speaker and Deputy Speaker adds another twist to the ongoing controversy surrounding the inauguration of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

The forthcoming court hearing on June 21 will shed further light on the matter and determine the future course of action.