From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Abia High Court sitting in Arochukwu has restrained the State Independent Electorial Commission (ABSIEC) from conducting the Abia State Local Government election which was billed May 19.

One Nwabueze Onwuneme had in suit No. HAR/8/2023, dragged ABSIEC, it’s chairman, Prof Mkpa Agu Mkpa, Attorney General of Abia State and Governor of Abia State to court, urging it to restrain the defendants from conducting the election pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The planned election, the plaintiff averred has generated so much argument with majority of Abia people viewing the election as an attempt by the outgoing government led by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to set landmines for the incoming government of Dr. Alex Otti.

After listening to both parties, Justice Benson C. Anya of the Abia State High Court Arochukwu Division granted the order restraining the defendants from conducting the election pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The suit was adjourned to the 23rd of April 23, for the hearing of motion on notice.