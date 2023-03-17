A Makurdi Magistrate’s court in Benue State, has remanded Mr. Oliver Yagba and Aondona Yagba for alleged criminal conspiracy, attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The trial magistrate, Mrs. Sonia Yaikyur, did not take the plea of the accused persons for want of jurisdiction. Mrs. Yaikyur ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Makurdi Correctional Centre while investigations continue.

She adjourned the case till April 14, 2023, for mention. The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Regina Ishaya, told the court that one Terungwa Moses of Tse-Yagba, Adeke village, Makurdi, reported the case on March 2, 2023.

The complainant stated that the accused persons Aondona Yagba, Oliver Yagba, Friday Utamen and Luka Iorzua armed themselves with cutlasses, guns and sticks and attacked his father, one Mr. Kuve Wilfred.

They beat him up mercilessly, causing a deep cut in his head, which led to his death. The complainant further stated that they also beat up one Inspector Damian Iorvenda and inflicted deep cuts on him for intervening in the matter.

During police investigation, the two defendants, both of Tse-Yagba Adele village, Makurdi, confessed to the crime. Others, he said, are still at large. Prosecution said investigation into the matter is still on and asked the court for another date for mention. She said the offence contravenes section 97, 230 and 222 of the penal code law of Benue State, 2004.