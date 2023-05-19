By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Magistrate’s Court, Sabo-Yaba, yesterday, further ordered the remand of the Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti for four days in police custody, over alleged assault on a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge.

Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun, who presided over the court, made the remand order, following a motion ex parte, brought by the police, seeking for an order of the court to remand the defendant in police custody for another four days at the State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID), Yaba Lagos, to enable the police carry out further investigation.

The prosecution team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Simon Lough (SAN), told court that the motion ex parte was supported by 12 paragraphs affidavit with one exhibits attached to it.

Lough (SAN) further told the court that the motion was supported with written address, adding that the 12 paragraphs affidavit was deposed to by one ACP Saheed Kassim, one of the Investigating Police Officers (IPOs) attached to State CID, Yaba Lagos.

The silk told the court that the application was brought pursuant to Sections 264(1) (2),(3),(4) & (6) & 257 of Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State, 2021 (As Amended), Sections 4 & 10 of the Police Act, 2020 and Sections 6(6), 35(1)(C), (5) & (7)(9) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended).

The learned silk said: “It is our humble submission that from the facts, nature and circumstance of this case, the applicant is entitled to the relief sought from this honourable court in the interest of justice, public order and morality.

Responding to prosecution team submission, Mr. Femi Akinyemi, counsel who held brief for Mr. Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, prayed the court to stand down the matter.

But Chief Magistrate Olatubosun declined the lawyer’s request for stand down and consented to the prosecution’s demand and granted the prayer for extension of remand order. Consequently, the chief magistrate ordered that the defendant be further remanded in police custody for four days.

The magistrate, while adjourning the matter to May 23, also ordered that the case filed be duplicate and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).