From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Kano Chief Magistrate Court, Tuesday evening remanded the former Kano State Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure Idris Wada Saleh in custody of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anticorruption Commission for 12 days.

He was arraigned before the court following alleged withdrawing of over N1 billion from the state Treasury for unexecuted township road projects.

The Prosecution Counsel, Salisu Tahir had prayed the court to remand the defendant in its custody for 14 days to enable it carry out further investigation and file a formal charge noting that the defendant has a case to answer regarding the N1 billion road project and belonging to the state government.

Tahir attached to his application six exhibits which included payment vouchers of the three companies and also a final address dated 4th July, 2023.

Ruling on the matter, the judge consented to12 days instead of the 14 days remand that was sought by the commission while directing that the defendant be placed in good condition at the commission’s custody.

Chief Magistrate Minjibir thereafter adjourned the matter till 14th July, 2023 for ruling on the bail application.

Earlier, when the First Information Report, FIR was read to him, Engr. Saleh pleaded not guilty.