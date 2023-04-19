From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A Delta State Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Asaba has ordered the remand of a dismissed police Inspector for alleged murder.

The police Inspector, Ubi Ebri, was arraigned on Wednesday on a one-count charge of murder, in charge number CMA/135c/2023 brought by the Commissioner of Police.

According to the charge, Ebri had on April 5, 2023 “along Asaba-Ugbolu road within the Asaba Magisterial District did unlawfully kill one Ibeh Onyeka by shooting him with a gun and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Law Cap C21 Vol 1 Laws of the Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.”

His plea was not taken before the court presided over by Chief Magistrate C.I. Moeteke ordered his remand.

Moeteke also referred the case file to the office of the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice before adjourning the matter to May 8, 2023.

Police Prosecutor, Gillian Okwegbe had moved an exparte motion for the remand of the suspect to Ogwashi-Uku Custodial Centre.

Okwegbe told journalists that it was a murder case in which the court had no jurisdiction, hence the remand.

“It is a case of murder, the court does not have jurisdiction to hear such offence. The court has remanded the suspect, so they are sending the case file to the office of the DPP for legal advice,” she said.