NCS had asked the court for an order authorizing it to destroy the content of all 14 containers as listed in the schedules marked “A” annexed to the affidavit in support of the motion be condemned as forfeiture to the Federal Government of Nigeria. After listening to Bisi’s submission, Saidu said: “I have listened to the submission of the counsel as well as gone through the affidavit in support of the application and the written address and the attached exhibits. The application is hereby granted as prayed.”

NCS, in an affidavit in support of the ex parte application deposed to by Dabaj U. H, an Assistant Comptroller of Customs (AC), stated that in the course of effecting the assigned role and carrying out their official duties, Customs personnel, particularly between February 20, 2018 and September 28, 2018, intercepted and apprehended from smugglers of all the goods itemized and specimen in the schedule hereto annexed to this affidavit for various Customs offences and contravention of the provision of the Customs & Excise Management Act (CEMA) while perpetuating such unlawful acts. He also stated that apart from acts of smuggling and fraudulent evasion of duty, the defaulter brought in outright unlawful and prohibited items, which are so classified by the Customs Law and provisions. He added that Ogunlowo, S. B. informed him that because of the severity of the penalty and sanction attached to the offence, the smugglers and the defaulter along with their collaborators have refused and/or failed to come forward to claim the goods most of which are Tramadol, from the Nigeria Customs Services, thereby abandoning same to date.

He also stated that from the dates of seizure of the said drug, nobody has come forward to claim ownership and that an order of this honourable court is required to empower the Nigeria Customs Service Board to destroy and dispose of the Tramadol contained in all the containers.