The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Monday granted an ex-parte application filed on May 12, 2023 by Seplat Energy seeking to suspend the ruling of the lower Court in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/626/2023.

The ex-parte application with Appeal No.: CA/ABJ/PRE/CV/534MI/2023 was filed by Seplat’s team of lawyers led by D.D. Dodo, Bode Olanipekun and Audu Anuga all Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN). The matter is between SEPLAT ENERGY PLC v. JULIET EBERE NWADI GBAKA & 15 ORS and it came up today Monday at the Court of Appeal, Abuja for hearing.

The Appealant/Applicant had moved a motion exparte dated and filed on 12th May 2023 to suspend the ruling of the lower Court in suit No.:FHC/ABJ/CS/626/2023.

The Court in granting the ex-parte application consequently adjourned the matter to 30th May 2023 for Hearing of the Motion on Notice.