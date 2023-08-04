A High Court sitting at Enugu state on Wednesday July 12, 2023 Upon considering the application, affidavits and exhibits tendered in Suit No. HAGB/47M/2022 Between Francis Nnamani & 3 Others Vs. Ikechukwu Ogbonna Nnamani & 10 Others and after considering the final addresses of Counsel Charles Umahi Esq for the Applicants, J. C Eneh Esq with U. D. M Chijioke Esq & C. F Oziri Esq for the 1st to 9th Respondents, E. I Ndon Esq for the 10th and 11th Respondents grants one Chief. Francis Nnamani of Amodu Awkunanaw in Nkanu West L. G. Area of Enugu state of Nigeria and his family their right to personal liberty, restraining the Enugu state Police Command among others from further harrassing, arresting and detention of the above mentioned family over false allegations, frivolous and trumped up charges.

The said Court presided by Justice C. I Nwobodo also amongst other orders awards in favour of the said family general damages of the tune of One million naira against Ikechukwu Ogbonna Nnamani, Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo, Uchenna Ogbonna, Nnajiofor Nnamani, Chinweuba Orji Nnamchi, Peter Nnamchi, Inspector Amechi Onyekachi, Commissioner of Police Enugu state and others for violating their right to personal liberty.

The Judgment Order have been duly served on the Commissioner of Police Enugu state and other affected persons.

