From Bamigbola Gbolagunte

An Osun State High Court sitting in Ila-Orangun, headquarters of Ila Local Government Area of Osun State has fixed hearing on the case of stealing levelled against two officials of First Bank Plc for November 23, 2023.

Justice G Lawal who presided over the court adjourned the case, having heard from counsels to all the parties involved in the matter when the case was mentioned at the resumed hearing of the case.

An Immigration Officer, Mr Adeyemi Badiru had dragged the officials of the bank before the court for allegedly falsifying his account domiciled at the bank.

The two bank officials; Messrs Kehinde David Oludare and Awolola Olalekan Ayodeji were alleged to have interfered with the account of Mr Badiru.

The duo of Kehinde and Awolola who were attached to Inisha, Osun State branch of the bank were said to be the Business Manager and Account Officer of Badiru respectively at the time the alleged crime was committed in 2015.

The matter, which has suffered a series of long adjournments had earlier been tried at the Okuku division of the court by four different Judges before it was transferred to Justice Lawal of the Ila-Orangun division.

At the resumed hearing of the case, counsels to the defendants pleaded that the court adjourn the matter for them to regularize their processes.

The defendants were also 2015 charged by the Osun State government on a five-count charge of stealing, keeping fraudulent books of account, falsifying books of account and fraudulent accounting.

The offences were said to be contrary to sections 435 (B), 438 (B) and 390 (9) of the criminal code law, Cap 3 laws of Osun State 2002.

Badiru had told the court that the two suspects had paid the sum of one million naira into his account domiciled at the First Bank Plc without soliciting for it, alleging the two bank officials of plan to defraud him through their action.

He said “The two suspects with intent to defraud me made or were privy to making false entry into my account when without authority created a loan account number 3896210013660 in the name of Badiru Adeyemi Oluwafemi, purporting to show that I took the loan on the said account.”