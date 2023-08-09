From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Justice E Enenche of the High Court of the FCT, Abuja has chastised a former member of the Action Alliance (AA), Mr Kenneth Udeze, for claiming to have obtained Form 48 from the court, saying his claim was contrary.

Udeze had claimed that he had obtained Form 48 against the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mohamud Yakubu and some principal officers of the commission, including two Directors.

Also, Udeze who had been suspended and subsequently expelled from the Action Alliance (AA) threatened to institute a legal action against INEC for allegedly disobeying court orders.

It was however discovered that the form allegedly obtained by Udeze was not signed by the Registrar of the court.

Apparently responding to Udeze’s false claim in his (Udeze) purported suit marked FCT/HC/CV/174/2022, Justice Enenche said the court was not aware of such a suit.

A memo signed by the Principal Registrar of the court, Sheu Suleiman indicated that the court did not issue any form for Udeze and the form he (Udeze) purportedly obtained was not authentic as it did not bear any signature.

He insisted that Form 48 which Udeze laid claim to did not emanate from his court contrary to claims by Udeze.

He said “No request, letter or order in respect of this suit with Appeal number CA/ABJ/526/2022 shall be treated as authentic except from the order of the Court of Appeal or otherwise by the Registrar of the court.