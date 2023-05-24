From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court will on Friday rule on a fresh suit seeking to stop the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Justice James Omotosho will specifically pronounced on whether or not his court has jurisdiction to adjudicate on the matter.

Already, the court has directed counsel to the three applicants, Oliver Eya to address him on the issue of jurisdiction and the locus standi (legal rights) of the applicants.

The Judge who adjourned proceedings on the ex-parte moved by Eya to Friday May 26.

Three applicants – Praise Ilemona Isaiah, Pastor Paul Isaac Audu and Dr. Anongu Moses had filed the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/657/2023.

Listed as defendants are President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Director-General Department of State Services (DSS).

The rest are the Inspector General of Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) listed as 1st to 7th defendants respectively.

In the motion dated May 18 and filed on May 22, the applicants sought an order of interim injunction restraining the 2nd defendant (Tinubu) from being sworn in as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

In a 10-ground of argument attached to the motion, the applicants said that the APC candidate contested the last presidential election and was declared to have won the poll by INEC (7th defendant).

They said though Tinubu was billed to be sworn in as president on May, 29, they however said they had uncovered that Tinubu, contrary to the affidavit he deposed to in INEC’s Form EC9, beside being a Nigerian, he was also a citizen of Guinea Republic, thereby committing the offence of perjury, among others.