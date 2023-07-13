From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group, New Generation Leaders (NGL) has declared that court cases would not stop the victory of the All-Progressive Congress (APC) in the November 11 governorship election.

The APC had won the 2019 governorship election before the Supreme Court on the eve of the inauguration of Governor-elect,Chief David Lyon annulled the election and declared Senator Douye Diri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor.

The Director- General of NGL, Apostle Bomdas Kemepadei who is upbeat about APC’s victory in a statement said fear and anxiety has already gripped the PDP led administration, knowing of their imminent defeat.

According to him the PDP led government is hopping from one Courtroom to the other seeking court judgment to prevent the APC from contesting the election.

Kemepadei pointed out that the PDP government has lost touch with the people of Bayelsa State stressing that that the government has enthroned poverty, untold hardship and massive unemployment.

While pointing out that most Ministries have added no value to the progress of the state, he added that Chief Timipre Sylva/ Joshua MacIver ticket enjoys massive support from Bayelsans and will be sworn in Feb 14th 2024.

The statement reads in part: “We are aware that the prosperity government has resorted to begin an early chase through litigations, sponsoring fifth columnists and seeking to purchase court judgments as a short cut means to return to Creek Haven, this will amount to a futile exercise as youths of the state have unanimously resolved to put an end to suffering, hardship and the tag of ‘beggars’ used to brand Bayelsa Youths.

“We encourage this government to begin preparation for elections if they truly believe the people are with them.

“We encourage Bayelsans to remain hopeful and strong as the Sylva/Maclver tickets will address the prevailing political failure and massive hunger meted on the state.”

Contacted for reaction, PDP publicity secretary, Mr Ebiye Ogoli said the party would not waste its time to respond to inconsequential issues.