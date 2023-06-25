From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has restrained the Kano State government from the demolition of structures and property in the state.

The court order followed an exparte motion filed by Saminu Muhammad, through his counsel, Professor Nasiru Aliyu SAN

Justice S. A. Amobeda, particularly, ordered the government to halt its plans of demolishing the applicant’s property located on No. 41 and 43 Salanta, along BUK Road, Kano.

Respondents in the suit are the Attorney-General of Kano State, the Solicitor General of Kano State, the Governor of Kano State, the Kano State government and the Kano State Bureau for Land Management.

Others include the Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority, Inspector-General of Police, Nigeria Police Force, Commissioner of Police, Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The court after listening to the motion moved by the applicant’s counsel, ordered an accelerated hearing of the matter and adjourned to 10 July, 2023.