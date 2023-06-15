From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), yesterday, admitted in evidence statistics reports of inspectors of the February 25 presidential election tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against the declaration of APC candidate, Bola Tinubu, as winner of the poll.

The three volumes binded reports were tendered by Atiku’s forensic examiner and statistician, Samuel Oduntan.

The court,however, adjourned till today to enable the respondents to cross- examine the witness.

The witness, Samuel Oduntan, who is the petitioners’s 21st witness (PW21) is a statistician and a subpoenaed witness.

He was led in evidence by counsel to the petitioners, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), who adopted his statement on oath, even though it was objected by all the respondents.

Abubakar Mahmoud, (SAN) represented INEC, Wole Olanipakun (SAN) represented Tinubu and Lateef Fagbemi, (SAN) represented APC.

The respondents’ counsels,however, objected to the tendering of the statistician ‘s report from the inspection of the election, alongside the three appendages.

Specifically, Olujimi and Fagbemi declined giving their consent to the admissibility of the documents.

They argued that the petitioners never mentioned that the documents would be demonstrated.

Jegede told the court that the evidence in chief of the witness be taken today while the cross examination would be tomorrow.

All the respondents ‘counsel confirmed that they all met and agreed on that.

Meanwhile, the five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned until today for cross examination of the witness and further hearing of the petition.