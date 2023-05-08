From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi has adjourned the case on privatization between the Benue State government and its owned transport company, Benue Links, to July 10.

Our correspondent reports that the hearing in the Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS /55/2021 was filed by the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Technical and Civil Service Employees against the Governor of Benue State and seven others.

It would be recalled that the union led by its Benue Links Branch Chairman, Comrade Alexander Fanafa, had dragged the Benue State Governor to Court over his attempts to privatize the transport company, a move they described as sinister.

When the case came up for hearing on Monday, the presiding Judge, Justice Abdul Dogo, adjourned the hearing to July, 10, 2023 on the application of the plaintiff’s counsel.

In a related development, the Court of Appeal has also adjourned till June 8, 2023, hearing in the Appeal number CA/MK/137/2022 filed by the union and three others against the judgment of the High Court of Benue State sitting in Makurdi.

Justice Theresa Igoche in a similar suit by the union challenging the attempts to privatize Benue Links as being contrary to the provisions of the State Privatization Law.

Earlier, in November, 2021, Justice Igoche had granted an interim order which restrained the Benue State government from going on with its earlier plan to privatize its owned transport company.

The court, in an application for interim orders in Suit No MHC/338/21 brought before it by the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service, Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUCTPRE) and three others against the Executive Governor of Benue State, Attorney General of Benue State and three others, restrained the defendants from taking action pending the determination of the matter.

The state government had in August, 2021 put up 25 of its public assets classified as moribund for outright sale or concessions including the transport company known as Benue Links.

But, the AUPCTRE Benue Links branch in Makurdi, had gone to court, urging the state government to rescind its decision about the transport company because the establishment had not at any time since 33 years existence under performed.

After hearing the application moved by counsel to the plaintiffs, Imoter Gbim-Gbande, the trial judge, Justice Theresa Igoche, granted the prayers therein.

Justice Igoche, had therefore, ordered the defendants to restrain themselves from taking any steps whatsoever towards the sale, concession, privatisation and commercialization of Benue Links Nigeria Limited pending the determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

Speaking to newsmen after the court session, Fanafa, the Benue Links, AUCTPRE chairman,

expressed satisfaction with the adjournment of the matter which according to him will further help the matter as a new government would have taken over the affairs of the state before the next sitting.

He said efforts would be made to settle the case outside court with the new administration so that the legal battle would be discontinued.