From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State High Court has adjourned ruling on jurisdiction to a later date in a suit filed by a former Zazzau Emirate’s kingmakers, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Aminu, seeking dethronement of the 19th Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

The former Kingmaker, Alhaji Aminu, who participated in the appointment process of the Emir, had dragged the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and 13 others to the state High Court, seeking removal of Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as Emir of Zazzau.

Among the 13 other respondents in the Case are: the Emir, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli and the late Limamin Kona, Malam Sani Aliyu who died in July 2021.

Bamalli who is the former Nigeria Ambassador to Thailand, was appointed the 19th Emir of Zazzau on Wednesday 7th October 2020 by Governor Nasir El-Rufai outside the recommendation made to him by the Zazzau Emirate Kingmakers.

Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Aminu, who held the position of Wazirin Zazzau, a title that qualified him as one of the kingmakers, is seeking nullification of the appointment of Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli and his removal as the Emir of Zazzau.

Meanwhile, Counsels to the respondents had filed preliminary objections before the High Court 4 presided over by Justice Isah Aliyu, saying that the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the case, even as the plaintiff lacks the locus standi to challenge the Emir’s appointment and enthronement.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the court session, Counsel to the Zazzau Emirate and the Emir, Abdul Ibrahim (SAN) said they were challenging the locus standi of the plaintiff to institute the case because he is not a member of any of the Zazzau’s ruling houses and he did not contest the Emirship position.

“So, he is just a ‘bizzy body’, because he is not a member of the ruling house, he didn’t contest the position and he is ruling the custodian of the Zazzau Emirate’s custom. He was already removed as a Chief in the Emirate.

“Also, the court lacks jurisdiction to hear this case and we have filed our preliminary objections and we are now waiting for the court’s ruling on that. The Judge adjourned the case, but he has not given a date for the ruling yet,” Ibrahim SAN said.

Also, Counsel to the Plaintiff, B.M Bello Esq. said, his client is challenging the qualification of Emir Bamali and wants his appointment nullified and removed from office as Emir of Zazzau.

“Mainly we are in court because we are challenging the appointment of Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the Emir of Zazzau. Because we believe that, as it were, the extant laws, the relevant tradition and custom were not followed in his appointment by the authority.”

He said the respondents’ counsels had filed preliminary objections, saying the court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the case. “Now, the court has adjourned for ruling on the matter, as to whether it has jurisdiction or not.”