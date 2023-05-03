From Tony Osauzo, Benin

An Edo High Court on Wednesday adjourned the five billion naira libel suit instituted by former Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom State, Mr Mike Igini, against the Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Col David Imuse, to June 29 for the continuation of hearing.

The presiding Judge, Justice Vestee Eboreimen, adjourned the matter shortly after Counsel to the 3rd defendant ( The Sun Publishing Ltd.), Chief Daniel Ogbodo had cross-examined the second witness called to testify by the Claimant.

Ogbodo who also held brief for Counsel to African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, Publishers of the Tribune titles, had asked the witness, Anthony Ero if he was present at the conference addressed by Col Imuse but he said no, adding that he watched it Channels Television.

At this point, a video of the press conference was played in court after which Ogbodo further asked the witness if he could reconcile the content of the video with what he watched on Channels TV and he answered yes, even as he also said there was no disparity between what he watched and the publications of the press conference.

“I have known Mike very well but the publications seem to portray him as a corrupt person, irresponsible and crooked electoral man.

“It is at variance with where Mike belongs- the civil society which was championing electoral reforms and from where he was appointed REC”.

Ero further told the court that unless it (the court) chose otherwise, he would believe Imuse, adding that the publications of the contents of the press conference did not add or subtract from Imuse said at the conference.

Meanwhile, Counsel to the Claimant, Clement Onwuenwunor, SAN, moved a motion to regularize Form 6 which he said was filed long ago.