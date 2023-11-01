…Warns political thugs, others to steer clear Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, has assured that the Arm Forces of Nigeria would ensure that coup will not happen in the country as witnessed in neighbouring countries, adding that the military would continue to support democracy.

He has also warned those who get involved in causing violence during elections to steer clear the forthcoming off-season elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi States.

The CDS added that the military would support free, fair and credible electoral process.

Musa spoke in Port Harcourt Wednesday, during a visit to the 6 Division of Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, where he was received by the General Officer Commanding the Division, Major-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam, to commission the 47 Engineering Brigade Counter Improvised Explosives Device Squadron, tree planting project, 29 Battalion Magazine bank, and other projects.

Addressing newsmen, Musa said the visit was to interact with men and officers of armed force in the state, to commend them for job well done and to encourage them to do more.

The CDS urged Nigerians not to entertain any form of fear as regards issues of coup d’etat happening in neighbouring countries, noting that the armed forces of Nigeria would protect the nation’s democracy.

He said the nation is at the time facing many challenges, but assured citizens of military’s protection.

He said: “We want to thank the Commander-in-Chief, the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for all the support he has given to the armed forces and security forces and to assure him that we are dedicated and committed in doing our job.

“We are here to protect the integrity of Nigeria. I actually came around, starting from Imo State, we went to Bayelsa and now I am in Rivers State to try to encourage the troops to continue to do more and remain professional.

“I want Nigeria to be assured that the armed forces of Nigeria is here for them to protect them and to protect Democracy and ensure that democracy thrives.

“They should have no fear. We have had a number of coups in countries around Nigeria, we have Burkina Faso, Mali and and Niger, I know that there is a lot of apprehension. I want to assure everyone that the Arm Forces of Nigeria is dedicated and committed in ensuring and securing and supporting and standing by democracy.

“We stand by democracy. You saw that ECOWAS, the president being ECOWAS President was very decisive on the decision taken against the coup plotters and we want to assure Nigerians that nothing like coup is going to take place in Nigeria.

“All members of the Armed Forces are pleased with democracy and we will continue to defend democracy.”

The General disclosed that President Tinubu has approved some funds to enable the armed forces get more equipment to aid their operations against criminality and oil theft, urging those involved in oil theft to stop forth with.

“The President has equally approved some funds for us to buy enablers to assist us in fighting this menace of crude oil theft, criminality and we are going to leverage a lot in technology.

“That will give us a lot of leverage and we want to appeal to those criminals doing those things that we are coming after them but it is good and wise for them to stop.

“That the military is dedicated and committed in ensuring that we restore peace. We want the crude production in Nigeria to grow so that Nigeria can enjoy the dividends of democracy,” CDS said.

Musa further promised that the armed forces would provide adequate security during the off season elections holding in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, adding that its interest is credible, free and fair polls.

The CDS said it would not allow the record of violence at polls to repeat in the scheduled election, warning that anyone caught attempting to ferment trouble in any of the state would be delt with.

He said: “You know three states will be having off season elections, we are also ensuring of providing adequate security.

“We want the elections to be credible, free and fair to enable every voter to come out without being scared or being intimidated by anyone.

“And to also set a warning to all those that are used to doing the old ways of using violence to intimidate people, stealing ballot boxes that those days are gone, this is a new regime that we must stop.

“Anybody that is caught trying to intimidate anybody or cause any mayhem in any of the three states will have himself to blame. And this we assure Nigerians.”