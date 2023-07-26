CNN– The leader of Niger has reportedly been seized by members of the presidential guard, triggering warnings from regional powers a coup is underway.

The area around the presidential palace in the capital Niamey, where President Mohamed Bazoum is reportedly being held, is currently like a “ghost town,” a journalist on the ground told CNN, describing the situation as “tense.”

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said there had been an “attempt to seize power by force” in the West African country, in a statement on Wednesday.

“ECOWAS condemns in the strongest terms the attempt to seize power by force and calls on the coup plotters to free the democratically-elected President of the Republic immediately and without any condition,” the bloc added.

Niger’s presidential complex was sealed off Wednesday, according to the journalist.

They said heavily armed members of the Presidential Guard began assembling outside the Presidential Palace early on Wednesday morning. The journalist observed roughly twenty members of the Presidential Guard outside the palace complex later in the day.

A statement on the presidency’s social media channels said President Mohamed Bazoum is “doing well.” CNN cannot verify the statement.

“The President of the Republic and his family are doing well. The Army and the National Guard are ready to attack the elements of the GP [Presidential Guard] involved in this fit of anger if they do not return to their better senses,” a tweet from the presidency said.

“ECOWAS and the international community will hold all those involved in the plot responsible for the security and safety of the President, his family, members of the government and the general public,” the ECOWAS statement said.

‘Avoid all travel’

The presidential guards are holding Bazoum inside the palace, which has been blocked off by military vehicles since Wednesday morning, Reuters and the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported Wednesday. Reuters cited security sources and AFP referenced sources close to Bazoum.

The journalist who spoke to CNN said he has so far been unable to reach the country’s Ministry of Defence and Ministry for the Interior for comment on the situation.

A member of the National Guard guarding the building for both ministries told the journalist that there are currently no officials inside.

The US Embassy in Niger said it had received reports of political instability within the capital Niamey.

“At this time the city is calm. We advise everyone to limit unnecessary movements, and avoid all travel along Rue de la Republique until further notice,” the embassy said.