From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The European Union (EU), has said it does not recognise and will not recognise the military authorities resulting from the putsch in the Republic of Niger.

This was even as the EU said President Mohamed Bazoum remained the only legitimate President of the Republic of Niger.

The EU High Representative, Josep Borrell, stated this on Saturday in a statement issued in Brussels on the latest developments in Niger.

Borrell said: “The European Union does not recognise and will not recognise the authorities resulting from the putsch in Niger. President Bazoum was democratically elected; he is and therefore remains the only legitimate President of Niger. His release must be unconditional and without delay. The EU holds the putschists responsible for his safety and that of his family.”

Borrell also said the announcement by the putschists of the suspension of the constitution and the dissolution of democratic institutions weakened the state and the people of Niger, whose peace, stability and security must be preserved.

“The European Union reiterates its very clear calls for the full and complete restoration, without delay, of constitutional order and fully associates itself with the declarations of ECOWAS and its African and international partners in this regard. In coordination with the President of the European Council, I will continue this weekend the numerous contacts already underway in order to achieve this result. And we stand ready to support future ECOWAS decisions, including the adoption of sanctions.

“This unacceptable attack on the integrity of Niger’s republican institutions will not remain without consequences for the partnership and cooperation which binds the European Union and Niger, in all different aspects. In this regard, in addition to the immediate cessation of budget support, all cooperation actions in the security field are suspended sine die with immediate effect,” Borrell also said.

Earlier on Friday, Borrell condemned in the strongest terms, the coup in Nigér.

Borrell said the events of recent days constituted a serious attack on stability and democracy in Nigér.

“As ECOWAS pointed out in its latest press release, this coup is in total violation of the democratic principles on which the management of political power in the region is based. The EU reiterates its support for the action of the organization in the sub-region and for the ongoing efforts to allow an immediate return to constitutional order.

“The European Union calls for President Bazoum’s security and freedom of movement to be guaranteed unconditionally.

“Any breach of the constitutional order will have consequences for cooperation between the EU and Niger, including the immediate suspension of all budget support. We will remain in close coordination with the ECOWAS Heads of State.

“The EU stands with the people of Nigér and reaffirms its full commitment to strict respect for the rule of law, human rights and international humanitarian law in Nigér,” Borrell said.