From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The North Central Citizens Council has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the death of a cadet officer of the agency, Abel Isah.

Isah was allegedly killed by superior officers of EFCC in Sokoto Zonal Command of the agency, for refusing to sign off sensitive documents.

Coordinator of the Council, Mohammed Eneji, told journalists, yesterday, in Abuja, that the world was watching the outcome of the investigation.

He said: “Equally, the incident of Abel Isah, an EFCC cadet in Sokoto, who was allegedly beaten to death by superior officers for refusing to sign off on incomplete exhibits, is still fresh in the minds of Nigerians.

“Several calls were for the commission to initiate a thorough investigation into his death, but up to this point, there has been no clear indication by the powers-that-be at the commission that a probe has begun. It stands to reason that there are ulterior motives why the commission is reluctant to commence an investigation in this most heinous crime. What is the commission hiding?”