From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Caretaker Chairman of Boluwaduro Local Government in Osun State, Abayomi Aina, has lamented the poor conditions of roads in rural areas of the state.

Aina who toured his community after the inauguration by Governor Ademola Adeleke expressed fear over the condition of roads that linked Otan-Ayegbaju, the hometown of ex-Registrar, National Business and Technical Examination Council (NABTEB), Prof Olu Aina and Ila-Orangun, the hometown of Chief Bisi Akande, leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The council boss thereby appealed to the state government to urgently intervene, saying that the road is becoming a death trap for motorists.

Noting that the road linked many towns most of which are farmers taking their farm produce to the state capital and also linked to Ekiti state, enjoined the member representing Boluwaduro/Ila/Ifedayo at the federal House of Representatives, Hon. Clement Akanni Olohunwa, to use his office and intervene to ensure that the road is fixed as urgent as possible.

He also advised the director of works in the local government to come up with tentative measures to salvage the road from total collapse pending the intervention of the higher authorities.