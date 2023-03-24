Chairman of Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chidiebere Uzor, has denied involvement in the violence that led to the death of Action Alliance (AA) agent, Oyibo Nwani, in Amautu Onicha community of the council.

Oyibo Nwani was gunned down by suspected political thugs on 18th March 2023, during Governorship and State House of Assembly elections at his Amautu polling unit in Onicha Igboeze.

Following the gruesome incident,some members of the opposition political parties in the area accused the Chairman of masterminding the killing.

They alleged that the suspected political thugs were sent by the council boss to disrupt the election.

But in a statement on Friday, Uzor said he was innocent of the allegation, adding that police investigation would prove his innocence.

He claimed the opposition parties were accusing him of the crime out of anger and frustration.

“Having lost woefully in the entire elections, the opposition elements in Onicha LGA are understandably angry, hopeless and frustrated. Pitiably confused of next line of action, they have now resorted to smearing my name as their only consolation. This explains why they have made fruitless efforts to link me to the unfortunate violence which led to the murder of one Oyibo Nwani, an agent of Action Alliance (AA) who was killed by yet to be identified persons at Amautu Town Hall polling unit on the election day.

“I condemn, very strongly, the gruesome murder of the young man, and i wish to use this opportunity to commiserate with the immediate family, the people of Amautu and the entire Onicha Igboeze Clan over his loss.

“Also, I will like to use this opportunity to VERY HONESTLY state that I have no hand in the violence that erupted at the Polling Unit which led to the death of Oyibo Nwani, and that i was not at the polling unit when the incident occurred, and that i did not send anybody to the polling unit, as had been carelessly and maliciously alleged by the opposition elements in Onicha.

“Therefore, all the PDP and LP members who have been writing rubbish, accusing me of masterminding the killing of Oyibo without hearing from me, should prepare to provide enough evidence to substantiate their criminal allegations against me when called upon, as I am prepared to get to the root of this matter.

‘In the meantime, I wish to assure the family of Oyibo, my good people of Amautu, and Onicha Igboeze in general that I will give every necessary support and assistance to the security agencies to ensure proper investigation, arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this heinous crime” he said.