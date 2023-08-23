It was fun all the way as the leading automobile dealership, Coscharis Motors excited numerous fun lovers and families that trooped into the popular Muri Okunnola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, for this years’ edition of the Motorbikes & Food Fest recently organised by Bikers with Attitude and Determination group.

As one of the key sponsors, Coscharis Motors added colour to the entire event with the showcasing of some its iconic brands like the BMW (both the vehicle and the Bikes), Ford and the Renault brands respectively on display to the delight of visitors to the event.

Commenting on his company’s sponsorship of the event, the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde said, “We are delighted to be part of this year’s edition of the Motorbikes and Food Fest, not only because we could practically bring down here our showroom for the guests to see and feel our products as you must have seen the display of our BMW Motorbikes, BMW cars, down to the Ford and Renault brands respectively for potential new customers.

“This activation actually helped us as part of our brand building initiatives to connect with our local communities and their lifestyles. We actually delivered a total package of our automobile portfolio with the addition of our Auto Care team that showcased for sales the ABRO brand of Car care accessories right at the event”.

He further added that, the organiser’s commitment to social welfare complements Coscharis Mission Statement of “contributing to societal development and progress through ploughing back resources to the society directly or indirectly”.

Also, the company utilised the event to interact with its existing customers concerning their vehicle ownership and maintenance. Micheal Onyewuchi, Aftersales Manager, Coscharis Motors, enthused on the deliberate efforts by Coscharis to make vehicle ownership easier with the series of tactical offers on parts and services especially given the harsh economic reality in Nigeria, today.