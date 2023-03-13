by Ajiri Daniels

From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The, Arewa Round Table Against Corrupt Practices ARTACP, has explained that there are no abandoned projects awarded by the North East Development Commission NEDC in the region

Coordinator of the group Aliyu A Mohammed and Lawal Abdullahi Secretary stated this when they addressed reporters at Zaranda Hotel Bauchi.

The group said the allegations of misappropriation of funds against NEDC under the leadership of Mohammed Goni Akali to the tune of N146.19 billion was mischievous, false and baseless.

The two leaders while reacting to the allegations published by some media outlets insinuating that there were funds misappropriations in NEDC, said the allegations were nothing but mischief and false.

“After a thorough investigation by our group and visits to all the areas mentioned by the petitioners on fact findings mission, our findings revealed that there.were no abandoned projects awarded by the NEDC in the entire six north eastern states,” the group said.

“All the projects awarded by the commission either had reached 50 to 70 percent of completion or ,the contractors were making final arrangements to commence the project.

“It seems the petitioners dis not know the projects that they were talking about or where the projects are sited.

“For example the petitioners talked about housing in Yobe State, precisely in Potiskum and Nguru

“The contractors are making final preparations to commence the projects but the 250 houses allocated in Damaturu had reached 70 percent completion so also 50 houses each in Geidam Gujba,Bade,and Jakusko all the construction is ongoing and has reached 50 to 70 percent completion”

On the issue of supply of equipment at Eye Clinic Centre in Azare; the group explained that from their investigation, suppy of the equipments was successfully completed and many people are benefitting from the equipment

He said construction of ICT training centre and of College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Misau in Bauchi state, was carried out even before the coming l of NEDC, and no project was cited in the college by the NEDC,

Reacting to the petitioners alleged abandoned construction of central workshop in Maiduguri, constructions of Birma Primary School at Kashimbila in Taraba; Madagali and Pinilla primary schools projects in Adamawa, he said:

“To put the record straight the above contracts were not awarded by the NEDC, Mega School Project was sited in Mubi South of Adamawa State.and the construction is on going it has reached 60 to 70 percent of completion”. Three bridges were constructed in Madagali and Michika all in Adamawa state among other projects sited in the state”.

“We also want to inform the petitioners and Nigerans that there is no abandoned projects in Jalingo, Sadauna, Zing and Ussa Local Government Areas of Taraba State.

“ll the allegations are fiction ,malicious and imaginations of the petitions to achieve their selfish aim of black mailing the commission through cheap publicity.

“The petitioners are ignorant on how government agencies operate.

“All government agencies, ministries and departments have edicts that guide their establishment, including the mandate given to them and clear guidelines on how they operate,’ they argued.

“They do.not know rules and regulations they have the appropriate place to report all their activities, not to unidentified agencies, but If they can walk on to the Commission and seek to know the information about the projects they will know the position of everything once they agree to listen to them.

“Our findings as reported confirmed to us that the Commission gave them attention and they fixed appointment with one of the Directors of the Commission who was on his way to attend official engagement outside their headquarters and advised them to come back when he returns, but they decided to go to the media without cross checking the facts thinking that they will get cheap publicity and black mail the commission” .

“Let the petitioners allow NEDC to develop the region. It is unfortunate some people want to bring the commission down with false claims and false accusations,”