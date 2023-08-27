.Tells citizens to support Tinubu

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A political analyst, Dr. Adejare Adegbenro, has claimed that most Nigerians who complain about the poor state of economy and what the problems fixed are corrupt.

The Industrialist, in a statement yesterday, cited instances of civil servants who steal public funds, parents who pay for exams for their children to scale through and citizens who shun queues as part of the country’s problems.

Adegbenro said: “Everybody wants a quick fix of Nigeria’s problems including the Civil servant who steals public fund. The security personnel who collects bribe at the detriment of national security. The teacher who organizes special examination centers.

“The parents who pay for exam malpractice for their children. The students who pass exams through malpractice. The lecturer who gives out grades for money or sex.

“The Citizens who shun queues and disobey traffic rules. The Politicians who Embezzle Public Funds. The Boss who give unmerited favours to his subordinates favouritism and nepotism

“The goods sellers who hoard goods to create deliberate scarcity. The Doctors who refer their patients to private facilities for personal gains.

“The engineers who construct substandard facilities for personal gains. The youths who believe shady and fraudulent acts are ways of hustling.

“The common man who is waiting to be in any of the above mentioned situation and do the same if not worse.

“The Road Safety Official who take bribes and allow motorists to carry overload. Custom Officers who will clear imported goods and mount road blocks to collect more money from the importer.

“Politicians that will arm thugs to kill an opponent. Leaders ( Governors) that establish sub standard hospitals and schools only to fly abroad for treatment and take their children to foreign schools

“Pastor that will gather church money, build mansions, buy private jet, make his children head pastors and charge the poor members of the church to go and work hard.

“Nigerian Youths who has refused to learn trade but are interested in becoming ritual killers for money.”

He, however, called on Nigerians to genuinely support the administration of President Bola Tinubu in addressing the existential hiccups.

“We all need to work in tandem to have a country where stealing of one cup of garri will not attract more jail term than stealing billions of public fund.

“A country that produces oil will not pay more to import what they naturally own.

A country which some parts will not ban the sale of alcohol but share from the VAT money collected from the sale of alcohol in other parts of the country.

“The list is endless. Our individual action is a reflection of our society. Let’s be intentional in the quest to make Nigeria safer and prosperous for all.

“The current administration led by Asiwaju bola Tinubu must be given a chance. The poor economy, insecurity and infrastructure deficit inherited can’t be fixed in a hurry.

“It takes deliberate effort, good policies and sincerity. This the Tinubu government is pursuing vigorously since elected. Our problems are surmountable, our nation can stand tall in the comity nations.

“Let’s support the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the man on a mission,” he said.