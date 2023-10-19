From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Pandemonium broke out this morning at the popular Oja Market in Ilorin as a bus of the Nigerian Correctional Service conveying some suspects to the court lost control and rammed into people leaving many people injured and others scampering for safety.

Our Correspondent, who was at the scene of the accident reports that the Coastal Bus with the colour of the Correctional Service was driving against traffic at high speed

Some of the eyewitnesses who spoke to our Correspondent explained that the bus was coming from Okekura correctional service at high speed, resulting in the driver losing control of the bus, crushing people along the road, especially the Okada riders, petty traders as well as passers-by.

The accident according to an eyewitness left two unidentified persons critically injured and taken to the hospital.

Efforts to speak with the members of the Correctional Service or police officers at the scene proved abortive as none of them were available to speak to our Correspondent at the scene of the accident.