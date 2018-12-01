In a report in our sister publication, Daily Sun, entitled, “In Oyo, it is a rectangular race,” published on Thursday, November 29, 2018, we erroneously reported that Professor Adeolu Akande has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

We have discovered that the account of Prof Akande’s alleged defection to ADP is wrong. We apologise to the professor for any embarrassment this error may have caused him.

– Editor