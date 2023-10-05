From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

The corpse of the Fulani leader of Panyam district of Mangu local government area of Plateau state, Ardo Gabdo Adamu Idris, who was declared missing, has been discovered.

State chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, ( MACBAN), Alhaji Nuru Abdullahi confirmed that decomposing body of the Fulani leader was discovered in Dawaki, a community in Kanke, another local government area of the state

The MACBAN Chairman explained that the corpse that the corpse would be buried in Bauchi state.

The spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, a security taskforce maintaining peace in the Plateau, Captain Oya James, confirmed the discovery of the Fulani leader.

Chief of army staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, had on September 27, directed personnel of Operation Safe Haven, OPSH, to recover the body of the deceased within 24 hours.

The deceased was declared missing on September 24, when he was said to be returning from a visit to the district head of the area, Aminu Darwam.

He was first declared dead before the police said that the report at their disposal was that of a missing person.