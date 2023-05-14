From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Corps members have been charged not to underplay social skills and other promising opportunities during and after their one year compulsory service to the nation.

The Country Manager of Kamisafe, Mr Mbam Goodluck, gave the charge during the NYSC Variety Night for the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream ‘II’ Corps members in Ebonyi State.

Addressing the Corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, MacGregor College in Afikp, Ebonyi State, he said the company decided to fund the scheme’s variety night to put smiles on the faces of the Corps members and as well their staff.

Mbam described Kamisafe as a company in Nigeria with varied global brands.

He disclosed that the company has its motivating factors anchored on ensuring people’s safety, welfare and happiness in human environments.

“Kamisafe remains in the business of making life easy and enjoyable for all mankind in a very affordable way; that’s why we see our products were packaged to the extent they have alternative energy. It’s available for every household including the poorest of the poor in the remotest hinterlands,” he explained.

The Country Manager further noted that the Kamisafe always derives satisfaction from the encouraging disposition of the users of its products, noting that the youths especially students had been giving good testimonies about the company since its inception in 2004.

He urged the Corps members to always embrace every promising opportunity, paying special attention to life safety and being committed to sacrificing their immediate comfort for a big key to unlocking a greater future.

NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs Bamai Mercy, represented by the Camp Director, Ngwoke Nwokoro, described the variety night as the climax of the social events of the scheme.

She described this batch’s variety night as the most exciting in compared to the past ones.

“This variety night is the climax of all the social events in the camp, we started with dance and drama competitions. They are parts of the Camp orientation course programmes, I observed that the Corps members were quite excited unlike in the past, and the event was well packaged and powered by Kamisafe,” the Coordinator said.

Highlights of the NYSC variety night were beauty pageant won by platoons two and seven respectively.