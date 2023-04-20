From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has elected Professor Abubakar Sadiq Zubair as the new president.

Zubair takes over from Engineer Ali Rabiu who served as President of COREN from April 2019 to April 2023.

Zubair who was born 61 years ago, is a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, where he obtained a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Agriculture and Bio-Resources Engineering in 1987, an MSc in Agriculture and Bio-Resources Engineering in 1992 and a PhD in Agriculture and Bio-Resources Engineering in 2002.

In a bid to enhance his erudition, competence and capabilities in teaching, research, and professional services, he attended several academic and professional courses locally and internationally (Israel, France, India, Japan, USA, UK and Brazil).

He is a COREN registered engineer and a registered member of many professional bodies including

Nigerian Institution of Agricultural Engineers (NIAE), Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Agricultural Extension Society of Nigeria (AESON), Nigerian National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage (NINCID).

He is also a member of International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID), International Soil Tillage Research Organisation (ISTRO), American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE).

The new president is a fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Agricultural Engineers (NIAE), Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and just elected fellow of Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE).

Professor Abubakar joined the service of ABU, Zaria in 1988 as assistant lecturer with triple tasks of teaching (AED), research (IAR) and extension service delivery (NAERLS). He rose to the rank of professor in 2006 in ABU Zaria through diligence, hard work and rich outputs in his area of competence establishing a niche for himself in and outside Nigeria.

He supervised and mentored several postgraduate and undergraduate students and assessed candidates for professional positions in Agricultural and Bio-Resource Engineering across many universities.

The president held various leadership positions during his 34-year academic career and counting. He was the Head of Department of Agric Engineering Department in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; N-W Zonal Director, Deputy Director, and Executive Director, all in (NAERLS) spanning 1996-2012. He was further elevated to the position of provost of Agric Complex and Dean, Faculty of Engineering in ABU between 2012 and 2014. He was appointed the pioneer Vice Chancellor of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri in early 2015. However, the appointment was short lived due to Federal Government policy change.

He returned to ABU and was appointed as the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies between 2017 and 2019. He subsequently became Deputy Vice Chancellor, Admin, from 2019 to 2021.

He was appointed as pioneer Vice Chancellor of Capital City University, Kano in January 2022 where he is currently serving.

Professor Abubakar led the development of several research/development project grant proposals which were won and successfully implemented. He was involved in several missions that developed policy and strategic documents on Irrigation and Drainage for Nigeria and several other countries in West African Sub region.