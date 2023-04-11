From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Controversy has trailed the death of a 500-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, who was allegedly beaten for stealing a mobile phone.

The students union president, Olayiwola Festus, who confirmed the death of the student, said preliminary investigations showed that the deceased was accused to have stolen a phone at Awo Hall where he was beaten on Monday and declared dead on arrival at the Emergency Medicine Department of OAU Teaching Hospital on Tuesday.

He said, “While we await official reports from the law enforcement agencies, I must state that this incident is a very sad one to Great Ife Students’ Union because our union is not a union of barbarians but that of intellectuals.

“Arrests and investigations of individuals suspected to be connected with the assault of the deceased are being made for consequent legal actions.

“Our Union does not support mob actions and justice must be served in this incident. Pending investigations of this unfortunate development, the activities of the Hall Executive Council of Awo Hall are suspended immediately.

“What has just happened is most inhumane. Justice must be served accordingly irrespective of who is involved. Mob actions are banned and not allowed on the OAU campus.

“I reassure Great Ife students that the union is working assiduously with the school authorities and the relevant law enforcement officers to make sure that justice is meted out appropriately,” Festus added.

But a student in Awo hall who pleaded anonymity told Daily Sun that the deceased was a Civil Engineering student, saying “he was handed over to the leadership of students union where he eventually died after torture.

The student union did not disclose the name of the deceased but sources gave his name as Okoli Chizoputam.

The Public Relations Officer of OAU, Abiodun Olanrewaju, confirmed the death of the student, saying that the management will make its position known after the investigation.