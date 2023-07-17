From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Contrary to the claim by the Katsina State government that unidentified men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) launched an armed attack on the Chief of Staff at the Government House, Jabiru Tsauri, and his driver, there are fresh indications suggesting the NCS personnel were not involved in the incident.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, had claimed that the Chief of Staff escaped death by the whiskers at Gora Yammama village on his way to Kaduna on July 13 when Customs officers “targeted” and fired several shots at Tsauri and his driver.

But Tsauri has since dismissed the suggestion as false insisting that his attackers were hoodlums in rag-tag attires and wearing bathroom slippers, and not Customs officers in uniform.

Tsauri told reporters on Sunday night that, ”Gorar Yammama village near Deyi in Malumfash Local Government Area of the state has become notorious for high profile attacks which security agencies should focus their attention.

“It is the investigation by security agencies that will unravel the true identities of the assailants but all I know is that they were not in uniforms but we wearing slippers.

”My driver and I encountered a trailer accident near the Gorar Yammama highway area, which caused significant traffic congestion.

”Once the car was finally able to move away from the accident site, the assailants, targeted our vehicle, firing shots at the tyres and body of the car in an attempt to harm us, however, thanks to the quick thinking and courageous actions of my driver, as we managed to speed away to safety in a nearby town.”

Based on the earlier report indicting its officials, the NCS said it has launched an investigation into the matter.

According to a press statement by the Katsina Customs Public Relations Officer, Tahir Balarabe, “the Command received with dismay the news of such an unfortunate incident and sympathises with the victim and the Katsina State Government.

“At the moment, a full investigation is ongoing to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the incident and anyone found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“As a reputable organisation, the Nigeria Customs Service frowns at any form of unprofessionalism on the part of its officers.

“Our officers are well-trained in handling firearms and are expected to act by the rules of engagement spelt out in our book of instructions.”