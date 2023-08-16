From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (GoHealth) has organised a sensitisation workshop for leaders and members of the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

According to the agency, the sensitisation program was to prepare the workers for their enrollment into the formal sector program of the contributory healthcare scheme. Speaking at the workshop the Executive Secretary of GoHealth Dr Abubakar Musa explained that the goal of the sensitisation is to highlight the importance and benefits of participating in the scheme.

He explained that the benefits of enrolling in the scheme include access to quality healthcare services, reduced financial burden on medical expenses, and increased affordability and availability of healthcare for workers and their families without suffering financial hardship.

He emphasised the need for the local government workers to understand the importance of having healthcare coverage and the impact it can have on their overall well-being.

Dr Abubakar assured that staff and other officials of the agency are always available to address concerns and questions about the scheme. He said, “We are here to answer your questions and inquiries about joining the scheme.”