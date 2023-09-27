…Says his signature as secretary of Nkalu People’s Assembly was forged by applicants

By Gilbert Ekezie

An Ozor title holder at Ifakala and Nkalu Autonomous Communities in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, Nze Godwin Chinedu Ekezie, Ozor ba ariri II, has disassociated himself from the purported court suit instituted by the executive members of Nkalu People’s Assembly against those they regarded as illegal and ousted executive members of Nkalu People’s Assembly in Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Imo State.

He frowned at the way in which his name was included and his signature forged by the applicants without his consent.

Ekezie expressed surprise when people started calling his attention to the so-called suit in the High Court of Imo State wondering why he should be involved in such a controversial matter.

He explained that though he was secretary to the body but had not attended her meetings since the death of the Late Nze Nathaniel Onyenanu who contested the ezeship stool with the immediate past Late Eze Cyril Ahaneku, the Ezumezu I of Nkalu.

According to him, after the demise of the two contestants who had litigation in the court, their followers remained silent, waiting for the next line of action from the leadership of the town union on how to resolve the ezeship tussle.

“Since then, I stopped attending the meetings, even as the secretary because I believed that with the death of both late Nze Onyenanu and Eze Ahaneku, the battle was over, rather the issue should be how to elect a new Eze for Nkalu. But instead, some people under the guise of Nkalu People’s Assembly secretly, through their counsel, Bar KK Okenwa, went to file a motion on Notice for Commital to Prison at the High Court of Imo State on some Nkalu personalities, Imo State House of Assembly, Attorney General of Imo State and the Governor of Imo State on 22nd June 2023.

“My grouse is that I was not part of the meeting where such a decision to go to court was taken, they also forged my signature.”